Fans of Café Mia in The Junction (4310 SW Oregon) have long wished for a chance to enjoy its fare in the evening. Now that wish has come true. The restaurant has added some evenings – Thursdays and Fridays to start with, 4-8 pm. (Just Friday this week, though.) “We’re doing mostly pasta and wine, but some fun cocktails,” a café staffer told us by text. And yes, as our photo shows, they have outdoor seating.