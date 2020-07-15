SPORTS: West Seattle Reign youth volleyball clinics

Volleyball player in the household? This announcement is from the West Seattle Reign Volleyball Club:

We have a very limited number of socially distanced clinics and open practices available for summer 2020, 7/20 thru 8/29.

Clinics, practices and 1 on 1 personal coaching available for all youth players at westseattlereign.com/clinics-%26-coaching.

We are limiting all events to 4 players. We will maintain 6+ feet of distance at all times as well as have masks and sanitizer available for all participants. We are commited to keeping the curve low by offering youth athletics within all state and Federal safety guidelines.There are 3 options (open practices, any player of any skill; clinics, by skill level; & personal coaching). Those options then have dates with the availability to register.