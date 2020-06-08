West Seattle, Washington

MYSTERY: Box of lost or stolen laptops found in Westwood

June 8, 2020 12:50 pm
That photo is courtesy of Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor), whose maintenance director found “a box hidden on our property with about ten laptops with cords and all of the same brand (Dell). A few appear to have kids’ names and some have stickers on them.” They’ve tried contacting police but in the meantime, if you know of anyone missing something like this, through theft or other circumstances, please contact Daystar (which is just east of Roxhill Park, across Barton from Westwood Village).

3 Replies to "MYSTERY: Box of lost or stolen laptops found in Westwood"

  • Trickycoolj June 8, 2020 (12:52 pm)
    That laptop probably belongs to a Salesforce employee. That’s their logo and corporate mascot.  

  • WSNM June 8, 2020 (12:59 pm)
    The stickers are all Salesforce stickers.If it’s all the same model, and some have those types of stickers,it might be stolen from Salesforce employees
    (or maybe Tableau as it’s now part of Salesforce)

  • Jim P June 8, 2020 (1:07 pm)
    Pretty dang low life to steal children’s laptops.

