MYSTERY: Box of lost or stolen laptops found in Westwood

That photo is courtesy of Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor), whose maintenance director found “a box hidden on our property with about ten laptops with cords and all of the same brand (Dell). A few appear to have kids’ names and some have stickers on them.” They’ve tried contacting police but in the meantime, if you know of anyone missing something like this, through theft or other circumstances, please contact Daystar (which is just east of Roxhill Park, across Barton from Westwood Village).