WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen wheels; car prowl; diaper theft

Even if you’re not going anywhere these days, check on your car from time to time, as criminals are still at work. Two Three reader reports:

STOLEN WHEELS: From Patrick:

Sometime between Wednesday late evening and Thursday morning, someone(s) decided they wanted the tires AND wheels off my car. It was parked on 38th SW between Findlay and Juneau. Police report sent in online. A real pain, as they made off with two of my wheels and left my car on blocks. Times are tough but…

CAR PROWL: A resident in Hansen View (just south of Providence Mount St. Vincent) reports her car was prowled early Friday: “Nothing was taken or damaged”; this too has been reported to police.

ADDED 3:18 PM – DIAPER THEFT: From Christine:

We live on a busy street near Westwood Village and had a box of Pampers Diapers size 4 stolen less than 20 minutes after it was delivered. It was even behind our locked gate, but still close to the sidewalk. Filed a police report and will now have to go to the store (what I was trying to avoid!) and get more diapers. I just hope whoever stole it needed the diapers for their own child more than I did.

Got a report for Crime Watch? Once it’s been reported to police, let us know so we can alert your West Seattle neighbors. We don’t publish full names or addresses. westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!