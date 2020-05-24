MEMORIAL DAY 2020: ‘Taps Across America’

(WSB photo: Flags on graves at Forest Lawn)

Though Memorial Day will happen without the traditional ceremonies this year, here’s a way to pay tribute, if you play brass – “Taps Across America.’ We hadn’t heard about this until mentions in email and via Twitter tonight. Steve Hartman of CBS News came up with the idea – inviting people to play “Taps” at 3 pm local time tomorrow, wherever they are. If you can record it, you’re invited to send it to him (see the end of this story) – and we’d be happy to feature you here too (westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302)!