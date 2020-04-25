WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: More views of our winged neighbors

It’s a bit blustery out today so you might not be going out on that neighborhood-nature walk. No worries – photos we’ve received will bring the wildlife to you! The photos above and below are from Mark MacDonald -above, a Bushtit; below, a Towhee:

Next, the local Golden Pheasant made an appearance in Matt S‘s Charlestown Hill yard:

Kyle Riley in Seaview sent this view he identified as a Red-Tailed Hawk:

Lura Ercolano photographed this Great Blue Heron:

From Brian Michel – you’ll recognize this species:

And Barry J. White shared this video of hummingbirds in a white pine near their home:

(Yes, we asked, and Barry assures us the drone was only used for views of the tree AFTER the nesting babies were gone.)

Thanks to everyone who’s sharing what they’re seeing!