ALSO CANCELED: 2020 West Seattle 5K

Another big May event has been canceled: The West Seattle 5K, usually the first big run/walk of the year, is off. It’s a fundraiser presented by the West Seattle High School PTSA and often draws up to 1,000 participants; we’ve sponsored it every year since its launch in 2009. But we got this word late today: “The West Seattle High School PTSA made the decision last night to cancel this year’s West Seattle 5K event, on May 17th, in an effort to support social distancing in our community during this time.” The PTSA promises to send word soon about other ways yo can support the student needs usually funded with the proceeds.