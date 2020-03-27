West Seattle, Washington

28 Saturday

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highland Park Way/Holden work, for new traffic signal because of West Seattle Bridge closure

March 27, 2020 4:32 pm
4:32 PM: Thanks to the tipster who called to let us know about a traffic tie-up at Highland Park Way/Holden because of work crews. This is where SDOT told us on Wednesday that a temporary traffic signal would be installed because the high-rise West Seattle Bridge’s closure has put added stress on the already-busy intersection. We just got here to check and SDOT is in the southbound lane of HP Way on both sides of Holden. Avoid the area.

5:29 PM: We checked with SDOT regarding status. Spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied, “We started work for the signal installation yesterday and are continuing today. We expect to be done sometime next week depending on weather. To give you a better sense of the timing, we began electrical work yesterday and are working on striping today.”

  • jim b March 27, 2020 (4:56 pm)
    It to bad these contractors in the picture don’t seem to know what six feet is.

    • WSB March 27, 2020 (5:46 pm)
      Distancing aside, all the vehicles we saw were SDOT, so I believe those are city workers.

  • bolo March 27, 2020 (5:23 pm)
    Yes, they are definitely on the fast track there, plenty of crew, nobody just standing around, they’re all out there hustling. Cutting the concrete/asphalt was a good sign of things to come.

  • KayK March 27, 2020 (5:33 pm)
    Pretty darn amazing amount of person power turned out for this intersection work that folks around here have been advocating for YEARS. Kinda ironic.

  • Hebi March 27, 2020 (5:38 pm)
    It only took a plague.

