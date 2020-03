Another waterborne transportation note: Thanks to the caller who pointed out that the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry run is down a boat. MV Kittitas has what WSF describes as a “fire-main leak” and has been pulled off the route TFN. WSF says it “will continue to operate the regular 3-boat schedule using vessels #2 and #3. Engineers on board the vessel are working to fix the problem.” We’ll update when there’s word it’s back.