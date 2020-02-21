Your West Seattle Friday highlights are here!

(Bald Eagle, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Almost the weekend! Here are the Friday highlights:

‘SUPER PLUNGE’: One day before the Special Olympics-benefiting Polar Plunge at Alki, 16 “Super Plungers” are going into the water twice hourly until 5 pm. Look for them near the Alki Bathhouse and go cheer! (2701 Alki SW)

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE AND CULTURAL CENTER: Open 10 am-5 pm – visit on this last day of midwinter break and learn about Seattle’s First People. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School‘s must-win boys-basketball district-playoffs game is tonight, 6:30 pm, vs. Bellevue HS, at Bellevue College. (3000 Landerholm Circle SE)

PAUL GERARD: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

JONAS MYERS TRIO: Jazz at The Pacific Room on Alki, 8-10 pm. No cover.(2808 Alki SW)

ALBUM RELEASE PARTY: 8 pm at The Skylark, celebrate with Deadbeat Blackout. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

