YOU CAN HELP: Victim Support Team looking for new members

Forwarded by Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner:

Domestic violence is a community issue.

In the US, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 7 men will be victims of DV in their lifetimes.

For the last 24 years, community members have partnered Seattle Police with to address and prevent domestic violence.

The Seattle Police Department recognizes the time immediately following a police response as a critical window for survivors to make empowered choices. However, emergency support and resources are often limited and hard to access.

We need your help.

The Victim Support Team (VST) is a rewarding volunteer opportunity to offer support when it is needed the most. VST is a mobile crisis team, operating on the weekends, responding city-wide to offer on-scene and over-the-phone support. Volunteers work in teams of two and provide resource referral, safety planning, and emergency supplies.

VST is now recruiting new volunteers for their Spring Training Academy!

Deadline to submit an online application is March 11th, 2020. Volunteers must be 21+, have a Valid WA license, and pass an SPD background check. To apply or find out more, check out www.seattle.gov/police/vst.

For additional information or questions, please contact the VST Volunteer Supervisor at spd.vst@seattle.gov or call (206) 615-0892.

The Victim Support Team is committed to connecting all community members, in every neighborhood, to this unique opportunity.