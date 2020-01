From SDOT‘s weekly Construction Lookahead, the latest list of upcoming closures in this area:

February 7, 8, 14 & 15: Full southbound closure of the 1st Ave S Bridge. Nightly 9 PM – 8 AM. February 14: Closure of the southbound SR99 Tunnel for monthly maintenance. Fri 10 PM – Sat 8 AM. February 21, 22 & March 13, 14: Full northbound closure of the 1st Ave S Bridge. Nightly 9 PM – 8AM.

Always subject to weather-related changes, of course, but for now, pencil them in.