WEST SEATTLE WEATHER & TRAFFIC: Tree down in Arbor Heights; bridge trouble

2:34 PM: No weather alerts so far, but it’s been blustery today, and a tree is reported down on 42nd SW in Arbor Heights, north of SW 98th. The tree was reported to have taken down “wires” but according to police radio, City Light checked and determined it was a communications cable.

2:39 PM: Earlier we heard a report of bridge barriers knocked into the eastbound lanes near the west end of the bridge, but police found no related collision. Right now, Cindi Barker tells us, the EB bridge is temporarily closed for repositioning of the barriers.

2:44 PM: Live camera suggests EB traffic is moving again. Meantime, a texter says the Admiral exit from the westbound bridge is “quite flooded.” They’ve reported it to SDOT. (If a safety hazard on roads, you also can report to 911.)