VIDEO: Austin Street Christmas Lights, 2019 edition

Tonight’s West Seattle Christmas lights spotlight are courtesy of Mark Bader, who sent the photo and video of his music-synched lights in Gatewood:

“Austin Street Christmas Lights” is at 3711 SW Austin Street. I have about 2000 lights; all of them are LED lights that can change to any color. There are 5 songs that are synced to the lights, if you stay and watch all of them, it’s about 15 minutes of music. The lights run from 4 pm to 10 pm nightly – tune your car radio to 99.5 to hear the music.

