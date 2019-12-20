HOLIDAY REMINDER: How Christmas and New Year’s Day change trash/recycling pickup

With midweek holidays the next two weeks, this might be helpful: Here’s how city trash, recycling, and yard-waste pickups will change because of Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you have Monday/Tuesday pickup, it’s normal. But starting with Wednesday both weeks, everything slides a day – Wednesday customers will see Thursday pickups, Thursday customers on Fridays, Friday customers on Saturdays. Then with the week of January 6th, everything gets back to the regular schedule. Seattle Public Utilities recaps it all here.