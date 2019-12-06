6 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Monday’s colorful sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights for the rest of your Wednesday:

TALK ABOUT IT: At Southwest Library at noon, Hot Topics for Seniors tackles “The Power of Personal Habits.” All welcome. (9010 35th SW)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: “No Highway in the Sky” (1951) will be shown at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

WRESTLING: 5-school girls-wrestling tournament at Chief Sealth International High School, 6 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

BASKETBALL: Home game for Chief Sealth International High School‘s girls team, 7 pm vs. Mount Baker. (2600 SW Thistle)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

THE LOOSE HEELS: “Danceable country classic,” 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

And since it’s three weeks until Christmas, a reminder:

LIGHTS, TREES, MUSIC, SHOPPING, SANTA … and more … can all be found in our updated-daily Holiday Guide!