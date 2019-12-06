6 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Squid fishing at Seacrest Pier, photographed by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, what’s up for the rest of your Wednesday:

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: “The Hatchet Man” (1932) will be shown at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

WRITING CIRCLE: Seattle Writes event at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 6 pm. Drop in for “writing exercises and motivation”! (2306 42nd SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: This month’s second-Wednesday gathering of the area’s largest political organization is the holiday party, 6:30 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Potluck! (9131 California SW)

POEMS AND STORIES: The monthly Poetrybridge event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) is at 7 pm tonight, with featured readers Sherri Levin and Dale Champlin. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LAUGHTER! Comedy Kitchen hosted by Zack Kitchens at the Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (2808 Alki SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Joe Doria’s McTuff featuring Esshan Karimi and Cole Schuster, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

And since it’s now just TWO weeks until Christmas, this reminder:

LIGHTS, TREES, MUSIC, SHOPPING, SANTA … and more … are all listed in our updated-daily Holiday Guide!