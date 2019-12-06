6 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Red-breasted Merganser, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

On this eve of New Year’s Eve,

POP-UP MUSEUM: At not-far South Park Library, the Burke Museum visits with hands-on exhibits from the Age of Dinosaurs, 1-3 pm. (8604 8th Ave. S.)

LIBRARYLAB CIRCUITS CHALLENGE: 4-7 pm at Delridge Library, “learn about electronic components and basic principles of electronics with Snap Circuits.” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

FREE MUSIC MONDAY: Hosted by Jared Mitchell & the Wingtips, 6-8 pm at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Here are your Monday night options:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

