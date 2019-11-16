West Seattle, Washington

17 Sunday

51℉

UPDATE: Missing child found

November 16, 2019 7:55 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

8:50 PM: Just broadcast on police radio – the missing 12-year-old’s been found.

ORIGINAL REPORT, 7:55 PM:

Police have been looking for this missing child in West Seattle and are now asking for the public’s help:

From SPD’s Twitter feed: “MISSING: Cee, 12, 5’2”, medium build, long blond hair, possibly wearing a black heavy winter jacket and checkered Vans shoes. Last seen at 3 pm in West Seattle. Call 911 if seen.” Cee could be anywhere, but the search so far has included Gatewood, Morgan Junction, and Lincoln Park.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Missing child found"

  • Admiral friend November 16, 2019 (8:43 pm)
    Reply

    Please post info on any organized efforts to search or if there are other ways to help. Hoping Cee returns home soon. ♥️

    • WSB November 16, 2019 (8:49 pm)
      Reply

      Just came across the scanner that Cee’s been found! Updating now.

      • Jeanette November 16, 2019 (8:50 pm)
        Reply

        Fantastic news that Cee has been found! What a relief.

  • Alisa Scott November 16, 2019 (8:52 pm)
    Reply

    We just heard from the family Cee is home safe!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.