UPDATE: Missing child found

8:50 PM: Just broadcast on police radio – the missing 12-year-old’s been found.

ORIGINAL REPORT, 7:55 PM:

Police have been looking for this missing child in West Seattle and are now asking for the public’s help:

From SPD’s Twitter feed: “MISSING: Cee, 12, 5’2”, medium build, long blond hair, possibly wearing a black heavy winter jacket and checkered Vans shoes. Last seen at 3 pm in West Seattle. Call 911 if seen.” Cee could be anywhere, but the search so far has included Gatewood, Morgan Junction, and Lincoln Park.