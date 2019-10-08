8 for your West Seattle Monday!

(One more look at Sunday sunshine, Lincoln Park photo by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Eight events in five previews – read on to see:

PHYSICAL THERAPY NIGHT: 5:30-7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), Physical Therapy Night with free injury assessments. (2743 California SW)

2 EVENING BOOK GROUPS: 6:45 pm at both Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) and West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW). This month’s books: “The Spiral Staircase” by Karen Armstrong at SW, “LaRose” by Louise Erdrich at WS.

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 DEBATE: First of three this week – West Seattle/South Park City Council candidates Phil Tavel and Lisa Herbold answer questions at this Westside Interfaith Network/League of Women Voters-presented event, 7 pm (doors open at 6:30) at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center. (7000 35th SW)

DEVELOPMENT MEETING: As previously reported, the project at 6035-6039 42nd SW has an Early Design Review Outreach meeting at 7 pm tonight at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). The project website is here. (5612 California SW)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Here are your Monday night options!

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Oregon), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+