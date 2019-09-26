DEVELOPMENT: Early Community Outreach meeting for HALA-upzoned site

(King County Assessor photo)

Another HALA MHA-upzoned site in Morgan Junction has a redevelopment plan, and the project team sent word of an Early Community Outreach meeting. It’s 6035 42nd SW, currently holding the 94-year-old house shown above, upzoned to Lowrise 1 by HALA MHA and now proposed for five townhouses, with two more to be built behind the not-to-be-demolished house to the south at 6039 42nd SW. The project team invites interested community members to come to C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 7-8 pm Monday, October 14th. They’ve also set up a project website here.