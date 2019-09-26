WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the early-morning Junction police response

Thanks to everybody who asked about a police response at 40th/Edmunds around 4:30 am. Here’s what we’ve been able to find out: It involved a cell phone stolen in the West Precinct area earlier in the morning. Police say the suspect, a 28-year-old woman, tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Another 28-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the case. The jail register shows both are being held for investigation of assault; one has arrest warrants for failure to appear in other cases including DUI, property destruction, and reckless driving.