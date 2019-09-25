HELP THEM HELP YOU: District 1 Community Network’s survey

Back in the first few months of the District 1 Community Network – people from community organizations around West Seattle and South Park – we reported D1CN was crafting a survey to help them help you. Now it’s ready and it’s fairly quick, so if you can spend a few minutes replying, you’ll find it here.

P.S. D1CN is busy already – as featured here earlier, they hosted a “City Budget 101” briefing last night, and the second of the two City Council District 1 candidate debates they’ve organized is Saturday (Sept. 28th), 4:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW)