Guitar teacher Richie Jenkin: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome Richie Jenkin, a longtime West Seattle guitar teacher, as a WSB sponsor.

Richie has been teaching guitar for more than 30 years: “In my teaching, I specialize in beginning and intermediate students of all ages. I like to teach songs and pieces you will enjoy from the very beginning of your learning experience.”

While he works with kids as young as six, Richie says more than two-thirds of his students are adults. His average student is someone who has owned a guitar for some time, but needs someone to work with, to get some structure on how to play. As he points out, it’s structure that’s personalized to each student: “I take my teaching seriously. By that I mean that I take the time to prepare for each lesson. I look at what we¹ve been doing; the pace of things; what you want to be learning; your particular way of learning; and what I think is best for a particular lesson to make sure your playing is coming along in a way you can be confident and enthusiastic about. So it¹s not just about showing you something new every week and then out the door. If the music is going to be rewarding, exhilarating and fun, then I better be doing my part to make it so.”

Richie specializes in beginners and intermediate students. He has teaching slots open for fall, so if you’re interested, contact Richie at 206-799-7432.

