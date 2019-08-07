THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk, with ‘The Art of Music’

Tomorrow night’s West Seattle Art Walk will have something extra – “The Art of Music”! Not that the Art Walk itself isn’t full of options – first, here’s the map/venue list:

New venues for summer mean the Art Walk now stretches from Alki to Gatewood! See who’s displaying there, and other highlights for tomorrow night, via this preview on the Art Walk website. Official Art Walk hours are “5 pm until late.”

You’ll find the biggest concentration of participants in The Junction, where you’ll also find the first “Art of Music” outdoor performance:

Starting at 6 pm, How Short will be performing on the southwest corner of California/Alaska – the duo is described as “happy swing and jazz with sweet harmonies, featuring Andy Short (guitar/vocals) and Josh Hou (accordion/vocals).”