WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: The 2019 winners!

July 20, 2019 6:43 pm
(Photo courtesy Michelle Edwards)

Those are some of the hard-working volunteers who make the West Seattle Grand Parade happen – the judges! They’ve sent the awards list from today’s parade, and we’re adding video/photos we took along the way:

On behalf of Barbara Edwards (above center) and the West Seattle Grand Parade Judges, here is the list of winners from today’s parade:

OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNERS:

1st Place: Seattle Schools All City Marching Band

2nd Place: Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band:

3rd Place: Seafair Pirates

Marching Bands:

1st Place – Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band

2nd Place – Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band

Tie for 3rd Place:
Rainbow City Marching Band and Spinout:

Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band:

Performing Acts:

1st Place: Seafair Pirates

2nd Place: Pathfinder K-8 School Unicycle Team:

3rd Place: Joyas Mestizas – Seattle Mexican Folk Dance Youth:

Cars & Motorcycles:

1st Place: West Seattle Amateur Radio Club:

2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Truck

3rd Place: Camp Crockett Dog Day Camp:

Commercial:

1st Place: Counterforce Taekwando:

2nd Place: O’Neill Plumbing:

3rd Place: Luna Park Café:

Community:

1st Place: Hope Lutheran School:

2nd Place: West Seattle Bengals Youth Football & Cheer

3rd Place: WA State Sons of the American Revolution

Drill Teams Jr & Cheer Squads:

1st Place: Butterfly Electronettes Drill Team

Tied for 2nd Place:
West City Rope Ninjas & Ropeworks:

Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr.

Drill Teams Sr.:

1st Place: Washington Diamonds Drill Team & Drums:

2nd Place: Electronettes Drill Team & Drum Squad

3rd Place: West Seattle High School Cheer:

Floats:

1st Place: Holy Rosary School:

2nd Place: West Seattle Lions Club:

3rd Place: Skunkworks Robotics:

We’ll continue to add video and/or photos of the winners listed above, and we have other parade galleries in the works for tonight too.

  • SillyGoose July 20, 2019 (7:05 pm)
    Vancouver motorcycle police should have taken 1st place. They’ve been dedicated to this community for years. We are the only “parade” they enter in Washington State. Show some appreciation.Bring back the floats!!!!

    • M July 20, 2019 (7:22 pm)
      Vancouver and Seattle PD are VIP guests and are not judged.

  • Barbara July 20, 2019 (7:25 pm)
    Yes we appreciate the Seattle and Vancouver B.C. Police motorcycle drill teams. We are honoured that Seattle Police motorcycle drill team often choose West Seattle Parade for retirement ceremonies.Both police motorcycle drill teams request that they not be part of the judging process.

