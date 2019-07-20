WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: The 2019 winners!

(Photo courtesy Michelle Edwards)

Those are some of the hard-working volunteers who make the West Seattle Grand Parade happen – the judges! They’ve sent the awards list from today’s parade, and we’re adding video/photos we took along the way:

On behalf of Barbara Edwards (above center) and the West Seattle Grand Parade Judges, here is the list of winners from today’s parade: OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNERS: 1st Place: Seattle Schools All City Marching Band 2nd Place: Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band: 3rd Place: Seafair Pirates First @SeafairPirates cannon blast of @wsparade pic.twitter.com/CbEvAPeiy7 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 20, 2019 Marching Bands: 1st Place – Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band 2nd Place – Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band Tie for 3rd Place:

Rainbow City Marching Band and Spinout: Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band: Performing Acts: 1st Place: Seafair Pirates 2nd Place: Pathfinder K-8 School Unicycle Team: 3rd Place: Joyas Mestizas – Seattle Mexican Folk Dance Youth: Cars & Motorcycles: 1st Place: West Seattle Amateur Radio Club: 2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Truck 3rd Place: Camp Crockett Dog Day Camp: Commercial: 1st Place: Counterforce Taekwando: 2nd Place: O’Neill Plumbing: 3rd Place: Luna Park Café: Community: 1st Place: Hope Lutheran School: 2nd Place: West Seattle Bengals Youth Football & Cheer 3rd Place: WA State Sons of the American Revolution Drill Teams Jr & Cheer Squads: 1st Place: Butterfly Electronettes Drill Team Tied for 2nd Place:

West City Rope Ninjas & Ropeworks: Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr. Drill Teams Sr.: 1st Place: Washington Diamonds Drill Team & Drums: 2nd Place: Electronettes Drill Team & Drum Squad 3rd Place: West Seattle High School Cheer: Floats: 1st Place: Holy Rosary School: 2nd Place: West Seattle Lions Club: 3rd Place: Skunkworks Robotics:

We’ll continue to add video and/or photos of the winners listed above, and we have other parade galleries in the works for tonight too.