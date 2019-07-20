WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: The 2019 winners!

(Photo courtesy Michelle Edwards)
Those are some of the hard-working volunteers who make the West Seattle Grand Parade happen – the judges! They’ve sent the awards list from today’s parade, and we’re adding video/photos we took along the way:
On behalf of Barbara Edwards (above center) and the West Seattle Grand Parade Judges, here is the list of winners from today’s parade:
OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNERS:
1st Place: Seattle Schools All City Marching Band
2nd Place: Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band:
3rd Place: Seafair Pirates
First @SeafairPirates cannon blast of @wsparade pic.twitter.com/CbEvAPeiy7
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 20, 2019
Marching Bands:
1st Place – Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band
2nd Place – Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band
Tie for 3rd Place:
Rainbow City Marching Band and Spinout:
Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band:
Performing Acts:
1st Place: Seafair Pirates
2nd Place: Pathfinder K-8 School Unicycle Team:
3rd Place: Joyas Mestizas – Seattle Mexican Folk Dance Youth:
Cars & Motorcycles:
1st Place: West Seattle Amateur Radio Club:
2nd Place: 1942 American LaFrance Fire Truck
3rd Place: Camp Crockett Dog Day Camp:
Commercial:
1st Place: Counterforce Taekwando:
2nd Place: O’Neill Plumbing:
3rd Place: Luna Park Café:
Community:
1st Place: Hope Lutheran School:
2nd Place: West Seattle Bengals Youth Football & Cheer
3rd Place: WA State Sons of the American Revolution
Drill Teams Jr & Cheer Squads:
1st Place: Butterfly Electronettes Drill Team
Tied for 2nd Place:
West City Rope Ninjas & Ropeworks:
Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr.
Drill Teams Sr.:
1st Place: Washington Diamonds Drill Team & Drums:
2nd Place: Electronettes Drill Team & Drum Squad
3rd Place: West Seattle High School Cheer:
Floats:
1st Place: Holy Rosary School:
2nd Place: West Seattle Lions Club:
3rd Place: Skunkworks Robotics:
We’ll continue to add video and/or photos of the winners listed above, and we have other parade galleries in the works for tonight too.
| 3 COMMENTS