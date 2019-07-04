WEST SEATTLE 4TH OF JULY: Early-evening notes

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

As night approaches, West Seattle’s shores are full of people enjoying the holiday – from the sandy stretch of Alki to the downtown-facing Harbor Avenue shore:

(WSB photo)

And police are out in force, ready for the crowd. The Alki Bathhouse even has a banner:

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

On the street side, lots of SPD presence:

(WSB photo)

We checked in with Southwest Precinct police who were there. You’re welcome to be on the beach until 11, which is when they’ll start clearing people. To clear traffic quicker after the 10:15 pm fireworks show across the bay, they’re using the same plan as last year. Speaking of fireworks = Kay sent this photo from Riverview Playfield:

No artificial turf there so it’s not among the fields where Seattle Parks plans to keep the lights on until 11. As for other fireworks deterrence – considering they’re illegal in the city – we’ve heard some dispatches on the scanner today, but the mayor did not make any statements about ordering SPD to step up enforcemen, as City Councilmember Lisa Herbold had requested. Herbold did finally get a response from the mayor’s office, as she reported in her weekly newsletter. No change from previous years, basically (read the response here). So if you’d like to see more enforcement next year, Herbold writes, you might consider contacting the mayor too.

Meantime, Herbold also calls attention to a new way Bellevue is handling complaints this year. And right over the city-county line, where fireworks are legal on the holiday, the King County Sheriff’s Office got funding for extra patrols in unincorporated areas.