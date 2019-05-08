THURSDAY: West Seattle light rail goes to Sound Transit board committee

Tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, May 9th) is the next stop along the way to the >Sound Transit Board‘s decision on which potential routing/station locations to send to environmental studies for the West Seattle to Ballard extension. This follows the advisory Elected Leadership Group‘s recommendations two weeks ago:

Tomorrow’s 1:30-5 pm meeting of the ST System Expansion Committee is at the ST board room downtown (401 S. Jackson). As shown on the agenda, this is just one of 10 items going before the committee tomorrow. But the meeting does have a public-comment period toward the start, if there’s something you’d like committee members (here’s the roster) to know. Whatever they recommend, the full ST Board (here’s the roster) has the final say in two weeks (May 23rd).