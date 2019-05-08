THURSDAY: West Seattle light rail goes to Sound Transit board committee

Tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, May 9th) is the next stop along the way to the
Tomorrow’s 1:30-5 pm meeting of the ST System Expansion Committee is at the ST board room downtown (401 S. Jackson). As shown on the agenda, this is just one of 10 items going before the committee tomorrow. But the meeting does have a public-comment period toward the start, if there’s something you’d like committee members (here’s the roster) to know. Whatever they recommend, the full ST Board (here’s the roster) has the final say in two weeks (May 23rd).
