SAFETY: West Seattle crosswalk concern to be addressed, SDOT says

March 20, 2019 2:04 pm
What you see in that framegrab from the SDOT traffic camera looking south along California SW in The Junction is the raised midblock crosswalk in the 4700 block. WSB reader Karen copied us recently on a note she sent City Councilmember Lisa Herbold about safety concerns:

The painted markings are worn off and make crossing nearly invisible to drivers, particularly northbound drivers in the curb lane, and especially in rain and darkness.

We use that crosswalk weekly and during three of our last four crossings we witnessed, waved at and yelled at drivers speeding through the occupied crosswalk. In talking with local business we learned that repeated requests to SDOT have not been addressed. Action needs to be taken before there is a serious injury or fatality. Please address this ASAP with SDOT.

Today, Karen forwarded this note from SDOT:

As part of the Levy to Move Seattle, SDOT has moved to a four-year rotation schedule for all marked crosswalks in Seattle to ensure that all crosswalks are maintained on a regular basis. SDOT repaints approximately 1,500 crosswalks throughout the city per year. Pavement marking work such as crosswalk repainting requires dry weather, so most of this work occurs during the dry spring and summer months.

We have shared your feedback with our Signs and Markings staff. The crosswalk on the 4700 block of California Avenue SW is scheduled to be repainted this year.

  • Chris March 20, 2019 (2:10 pm)
    it is not necessarily this particular crosswalk.   We were in the middle of an intersection with a special needs dog and another dog and still traffic would not stop….crossing from corner to corner.   The senior tells me this happens a lot. I have seen it too as even if in clear sight, drivers will not stop.   We are very thankful to those that do.   This is a city wide problem….not just one crosswalk.

  • Wendell March 20, 2019 (2:13 pm)
    While we’re talking about crosswalks and idiot drivers. The crosswalk further down the road at California and Findlay (although well marked) is a death trap to anyone that isn’t paying attention. It’s safer to wait for a break in traffic and cross mid-block that stand in the middle of that particular crosswalk while drivers fly by only inches away. The C-line bus drivers ignore the rules of the road there, too.

  • KM March 20, 2019 (3:11 pm)
    Not sure painting will help. I was almost struck in this crosswalk several weeks ago, and even after pounding on the drivers side window and she nearly missed me (she was that close) she still refused to acknowledge the situation and pretended still not to see me. If she didn’t see me, she shouldn’t be driving. If she did see me, she should’ve be driving. This happens every damn day to many of people. We need serious traffic enforcement NOW. Unprotected road users continue to put their lives at risk just to get around their city. 

  • Christopher Boffoli March 20, 2019 (3:20 pm)
    Many other places along California are an issue as well.  I frequently use the crosswalks at California/Hines as well as California/Spokane and (despite big yellow signs announcing the crosswalks) routinely have to jump back as drivers refuse to stop when I am already in the crosswalk. People’s desire to use California as a freeway and the total lack of enforcement means that drivers regularly do this with impunity.  Just another small reminder of the extent to which we prioritize cars over pedestrians in this west coast city.

