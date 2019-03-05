5 for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Yellow-rumped Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
FREE TAX HELP: 2-6:30 pm, drop-in tax help at Delridge Library. Details in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)
EVENING BOOK GROUP AT SOUTHWEST LIBRARY: 6:45 pm. This group‘s book this month is “A Thread of Grace” by Mary Doria Russell. (9010 35th SW)
EVENING BOOK GROUP AT WS (ADMIRAL) LIBRARY: Also at 6:45 pm. This group‘s book for this month is “Magpie Murders” by Anthony Horowitz. (2306 42nd SW)
LIGHT RAIL: It’s the spotlight topic tonight for the Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council, with Sound Transit reps. 7 pm at Pathfinder K-8 School. (1901 SW Genesee)
OPEN MIC: Parliament Tavern invites you to theirs, 8 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
