5 for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE TAX HELP: 2-6:30 pm, drop-in tax help at Delridge Library. Details in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP AT SOUTHWEST LIBRARY: 6:45 pm. This group‘s book this month is “A Thread of Grace” by Mary Doria Russell. (9010 35th SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP AT WS (ADMIRAL) LIBRARY: Also at 6:45 pm. This group‘s book for this month is “Magpie Murders” by Anthony Horowitz. (2306 42nd SW)

LIGHT RAIL: It’s the spotlight topic tonight for the Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council, with Sound Transit reps. 7 pm at Pathfinder K-8 School. (1901 SW Genesee)

OPEN MIC: Parliament Tavern invites you to theirs, 8 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

