Shopping for Christmas Eve/Day info?

Our annual list of restaurants that told us they’ll be open Christmas Eve and/or Day and/or New Year’s Eve and/or Day (at least one of the four) is here. It’s also linked in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, which is where to go for the info we have on wrapping, shopping, churchgoing, groceries, coffee, lights … and we continue updating it until pretty much the last minute, so if you have something to add (including Christmas Eve retail hours for shoppers), please e-mail us ASAP, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!