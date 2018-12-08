Meet the Department of Neighborhoods director, and other topics @ Admiral Neighborhood Association next Tuesday

Many – but not all – community councils take a break from meetings in December. The Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s every-other-month meeting, however, is ON for next Tuesday (December 11th), 6:30 pm at a different location – Admiral Congregational Church. From ANA president Larry Wymer, here are the agenda highlights:

1) Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

Director Andrés Mantilla will provide an update and overview of Seattle’s ‘Department of Neighborhoods’, including recent changes under our new mayor, with an opportunity for Q&A with the neighborhood to discuss how best to work with their department.

2) Admiral Congregational U.C.C. Property

Rev. Andrew Conley-Holcom will present information on the various services the church provides for our neighborhood beyond inclusive worship, as well as informing us of some near-term changes the church is planning to make. Admiral UCC is considering re-purposing some of its property, and wants to keep the neighborhood connected to and informed about the possibilities.

3) ANA Officer Elections (& 2019 Priorities)

We will be holding elections for all ANA officer positions including:

● President

● Vice President

● Secretary

● Treasurer

We will also be discussing YOUR priorities for ANA for 2019, and offering opportunities for you to volunteer in whatever capacity suits your time and interests.