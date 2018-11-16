West Seattle Friday: From the Holiday Guide and Calendar …

(Photo by Susan Romanenghi)

With Thanksgiving now less than a week away, the holiday happenings are revving up, and they’re part of the highlight list for the hours ahead. From the West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

BAZAAR AT THE MOUNT: Until 4 pm, first of two days for Providence Mount St. Vincent‘s Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. All welcome! (4831 35th SW)

FALL WINE RELEASE: First of two days for the fall wine release at Northwest Wine Academy on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 1-7 pm. (6000 16th SW)

HOLIDAY PARTY: Menashe and Sons Jewelers (WSB sponsor) holiday party in The Junction, 6 pm. (4532 California SW)

SLOUCHER: Live in-store, 7 pm at Easy Street Records, free and all ages! (California/Alaska)

FIVE BUCK BAND: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, ’60s and ’70s with some contemporary sounds too. (5612 California SW)

SWEET, SWEET MUSIC: Pre-holiday concert with Trillium Soul at Fauntleroy Church – and dessert! 7:30 pm. (9140 California SW)

‘FOOLS’ FINALE AT WSHS: Final performance tonight for the West Seattle High School Drama Club production of Neil Simon‘s “Fools,” with curtain time at 7:30 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

‘JANE EYRE’: Second night for the new musical at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Get your ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

