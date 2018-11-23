VIDEO: West Seattle High School Marching Band in 2018 Macy’s Holiday Parade

Despite intermittent showers, it was a festive morning downtown during the 2018 Macy’s Holiday Parade. We recorded the West Seattle High School Marching Band playing “Let It Snow” as they passed our favorite viewing spot (4th/University, where the parade travels west for a block before heading north). Longer clip (also featuring the Salty’s [WSB sponsor] Nutcrackers, which preceded them) a bit later. (The Chief Sealth International High School Marching Band was in the lineup too but wasn’t able to participate after all.) The hour-long parade, with more than 50 entries, is an annual day-after-Thanksgiving tradition.