TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch; bridge crash

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:25 AM: Good morning. Early trouble – a crash toward the west end of the West Seattle Bridge is blocking one lane in each direction. Six vehicles are reported to be involved. (Thanks for the tips.)

6:33 AM: No major injuries reported in the crash – two of the three SFD units dispatched were quickly dismissed, and only an engine remains on scene.

6:53 AM: That engine has since been dismissed; police and SDOT are still on scene, the cameras show. And since this is just past the curve, cameras show the eastbound bridge access from Fauntleroy is very sluggish.

7:08 AM: Inside lane remains blocked both eastbound and westbound, more than an hour after the crash was first reported.

7:26 AM: And as you can see via the camera view – it’s just cleared.