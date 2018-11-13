CLOSURE ALERT: West Seattle ‘low bridge’ to be closed for two hours tonight

Just in from SDOT:

For 2 hours tonight, starting at 7 PM, the Spokane St Bridge (West Seattle Lower Bridge) and the bike trail will be closed, so crews can replace a power control cable. A shuttle van will be available both directions, to take interested travelers over the high bridge.

What you can expect:

During this project, barrels and barricades as well as message boards, will direct traffic. After cable replacement and successful bridge testing, the bridge will reopen to traffic.

November 13: 7 – 9 PM

Impacts –

· Spokane St Bridge (aka Lower W Seattle Bridge) closed.

· W Seattle Bridge Trail closed.

Assistance – A shuttle van will travel back and forth over W Seattle High Bridge, in 15-minute intervals, with the following stops:

· East Side – 11th Ave SW & SW Spokane St.

· West side – SW Spokane St and Port of Seattle Terminal 5 Entrance.

Shuttle service is scheduled to run during the duration of the outage. Should this maintenance work experience unexpected challenges, the shuttle will run all night, as needed.