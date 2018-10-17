West Seattle Wednesday: Candidates; WordsWest; Morgan Community Association; more!

(Photo by Don Brubeck, looking toward Magnolia from Upper Alki this morning)

Just a sampling of what’s happening:

WEDNESDAY AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm screening at the Senior Center of West Seattle. This afternoon’s movie: “Richard III” from 1995. $1 members/$2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

LEARN ABOUT CREATING ‘INTENTIONAL HOUSEHOLDS’: Westside Neighbors Network is at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) for a free presentation explained here. Wine and hors d’oeuvres too, 6-7 pm. (4022 SW Alaska)

THE CANDIDATES! As ballots are mailed today, it’s almost time to vote. Tonight, the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council offers you another chance to see Joe Nguyen and Shannon Braddock, 34th District State Senate candidates, side by side, 7 pm in Olympic Hall at the south end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. P.S. Free parking. (6000 16th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Busy night for MoCA‘s quarterly meeting, 7 pm at The Kenney. See the agenda here. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: West Seattle is a place to celebrate writing, and the monthly WordsWest events offer you an opportunity to see and hear topnotch writers. 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “an evening with writers Stacey Levine and Anca Szilágyi, whose female characters inhabit and explore worlds that stretch far beyond their given roles.” (5612 California SW)

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT: The West Seattle High School volleyball team is accepting donations for the fight against breast cancer during tonight’s home game against Cleveland. 7 pm. (3000 California SW)

MADISON PTSA: First general meeting of the 2018-2019 school year! 7 pm – agenda details here. In the school library. (3429 45th SW)

