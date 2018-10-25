West Seattle Thursday: What’s up, from our Halloween Etc. Guide and calendar

(Autumn color photographed in The Junction by Lisa Ruiz)

First highlight is from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide, one of ~40 Halloween/fall/harvest/etc. special events happening between now and November 1st:

GLOW IN THE DARK PARTY: At Delridge Community Center, 6-7:30 pm. Free! “Come glow with us at our annual Glow in the Dark Party! Snacks, games, and music are just the beginning of the fun. Wear your costume, face paint, or anything that will illuminate the party. This event brought to you by the Delridge Advisory Council.” (4501 Delridge Way SW)

And now from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROXHILL MURAL AND PLAYGROUND CELEBRATION As previewed here, you’re invited to the official celebration of the community-created playground and mural at Roxhill Elementary at EC Hughes, 5:30 pm. (34th SW/SW Holden)

TALK ABOUT CITY SURVEILLANCE TECH: 5-6:30 pm at the American Legion Post 160 Hall in The Triangle. Format includes presentation and small-group discussion. This is focusing on certain city surveillance technologies, not all of them, though you are welcome to comment on any or all of it, as explained here. (3618 SW Alaska)

HOW TOO LITTLE SLEEP AFFECTS YOUR COGNITIVE HEALTH: Learn about it tonight at Aegis Living of West Seattle (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. Free, with “heavy appetizers” and beverages provided. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

HEAR ABOUT CITY ELECTRIC-CAR TECH: In the spotlight at the West Seattle Transportation Coalition’s monthly meeting at Neighborhood House High Point:

Public Direct Current (DC) Fast Charging Electric Vehicle pilot program

Victor Couto & Jacob Orenberg, Seattle City Light Learn more – seattle.gov/light/electric-Vehicles The program is currently in implementation and will install 20 electric vehicle fast chargers throughout the utility’s service territory in 2018 & 2019 as a contribution to the goals of the Mayor’s Climate Action Plan and support of Drive Clean Seattle Initiative.

All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 7-8:30 pm at SLHS on the north side of The Junction:

Seattle Lutheran High School has a unique and successful approach to education. Join us for our Open House to discover what makes us uniquely better. It will feature a tour of the facility, as well as interaction with Seattle Lutheran’s faculty and administration.

(4100 SW Genesee)

ART SHOW AND FOOD BANK BENEFIT: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – bring donations for WSFB. (5612 California SW)

GOT SOMETHING FOR THE CALENDAR AND/OR GUIDE? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!