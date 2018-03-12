West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

WEDNESDAY WALKOUT: Local students say they’ll be part of it

March 12, 2018 11:57 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

One of this week’s big stories will be what happens on Wednesday, one month after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida. Students across the nation are planning walkouts in memory of the 17 people killed there, and to support gun-law reform. So far, we’ve heard from students at three area schools – Madison Middle School, Denny Middle School, and White Center’s Evergreen High School. This past Friday evening, some local students gathered at West Seattle Art Nest to make signs:

The walkouts are planned for 10 am Wednesday – local time, whatever the time zone – and planned to last 17 minutes. The Seattle Public Schools board is on record saying it encourages students to stay on campus if they choose to take part in a walkout; we are asking Highline Public Schools (Evergreen is in that district) if it has an official stance.

4 Replies to "WEDNESDAY WALKOUT: Local students say they'll be part of it"

  • sc March 12, 2018 (12:39 pm)
    “The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil,

     but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”

    – Albert Einstein

  • Michael Waldo March 12, 2018 (1:26 pm)
    My wife works for Highline school district.  MT Rainier High school students are planing to walk out. The Superintendent told teachers they cannot join the students in the walk out.

  • Bonnie March 12, 2018 (2:15 pm)
    Chief Sealth is planning a walk out

    • WSB March 12, 2018 (2:24 pm)
      Thanks, haven’t heard yet from any of the students there.

