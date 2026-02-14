WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Valentine sunset, with time milestone

Thanks for sending the sunset photos – a peek of pink on Valentine’s night – the top photo is by Bob Burns, the one below is from Greg Moore.

This sunset was also notable as the first one after 5:30 pm (5:31, to be exact) as we roll toward spring, now less than five weeks away – Friday, March 20. Before then, the clock will “spring forward” when Daylight Saving Time returns in just three weeks, at 2 am March 8 (meaning, among other things, that the sunset that night will be at 7:04 pm).