FOLLOWUP: More details of Hiawatha Community Center’s long-awaited reopening

Almost two months after the February 21 date emerged for Hiawatha Community Center‘s grand reopening, Seattle Parks finally announced details today.

The event is set for 10 am to noon that day (one week from this Saturday), and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hot beverages, tours, and a “free tot activity.” The center’s been closed almost six years, first for the pandemic, then kept closed when there was anticipation its stabilization project was on the brink of starting – which it turned out not to be. A chunk of the closure was blamed on a wait for federal grant money. The scope of the project later expanded to add elements that will make Hiawatha the city’s first fully electrified community center; total price tag cited by the city, $7.5 million. That’s almost twice what was cited when it went out to bid two years ago.