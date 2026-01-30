WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: New EV chargers’ cables hit before activation; another on-cam package theft

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

(WSB photos)

CHARGER CABLES GONE BEFORE ACTIVATION: Earlier this month we told you about those new chargers that Seattle City Light was installing at the on-street EV-charging station by West Seattle Bowl. Then we got a reader tip that they appeared to have been hit by vandals/thieves before they had even been activated. We went by to photograph and verify on Thursday, and got confirmation from SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang today:

The newly installed public EV chargers at Alaska Junction were vandalized on January 26, 2026 while City Light waited for final activation of their systems to bring them online. It is unfortunate that this occurred prior to activation as the new chargers are equipped with security enhancements designed to deter theft including security alarms and cameras. City Light plans to repair and activate the chargers as quickly as possible. No timeline is available just yet.

These new chargers are meant to be an interim step toward a “full site replacement” at that location.

PACKAGES TAKEN: Another reader report about a thief on a local porch – this one lingering in camera view for a while. The victim reports: