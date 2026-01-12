City Light temporarily closing West Seattle Junction EV-charging station for replacements. Also: Latest on Morgan charging lot

Two notes about Seattle City Light electric-vehicle charging in West Seattle:

(WSB photo, one of two current chargers on 39th SW, shown in October)

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF JUNCTION STATION: Starting tomorrow (Tuesday), the two-charger station on 39th SW near West Seattle Bowl will be closed for about a week, according to this announcement we received from SCL:

City Light will replace the two existing 50 kW DC fast chargers with newer 62.5 kW ChargePoint chargers beginning January 13 with anticipated closure of at least 1 week. This projected timeline may change based on weather and site conditions. Please plan for alternative charging during this time as both charging stations will be unavailable.

The project website says this is a prelude to a full-site replacement later this year, to “change the current site layout” and further upgrade the chargers. The station was built in 2020 and has had recurring problems with theft/vandalism in the ensuing years.

(November photo of Morgan Junction site)

MORGAN JUNCTION EV LOT STATUS: Meantime, City Light has not yet started work at the eight-charger EV lot site in Morgan Junction. Last fall, City Light revised the expected start date of construction multiple times. It’ll likely be a topic at the upcoming quarterly meeting of the Morgan Community Association on January 21st, so we asked SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang if there’s a chance it’ll be under construction by then. Her reply:

The current status of the project is that we are in the pre-construction submittal phase with the contractor. This process includes reviewing and approving requirements such as the safety and environmental plans. It is vital to ensure public safety before starting construction. The official start date of construction will be set once all the required approvals have been obtained.

When we first reported on the charging-lot plan in 2022, the utility was saying construction could start by the end of that year.