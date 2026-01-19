MEETUP MOVE: Here’s where to join Walking for Well-Being in West Seattle

Listings for Julie Garbutt‘s weekly free “Walking for Well-Being” walks in Lincoln Park are fixtures on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. But she’s just adjusted the meetup location, so we’re calling attention to it here on the main page too:

Walking for Well-Being, Wednesdays @ Meet at 47th/SW Fontanelle

Walking for Well-Being — Move together in nature, Wednesdays/Saturdays @ Lincoln Park 10:00 AM

Join Walking for Well-Being for Movement & Community! Walk together with fellow West Seattleites in and around Lincoln Park –Rain or Shine.

This free weekly walk is organized by Julie Garbutt of Waypower Coaching and takes place at a conversational pace covering 2.5 miles in an hour. All fitness levels are welcome.

Meet us at the corner of 47th Ave SW & SW Fontanelle (near the 76 Gas station). We leave promptly at the listed start times, so please plan to arrive early.The start is next to the black mailbox at the north Lincoln Park Service Entrance at the intersection of 47th Avenue SW and SW Fontanelle Street and features plentiful street parking.