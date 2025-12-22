HOLIDAY SAFETY: Metro, other transit agencies going fare-free on New Year’s Eve

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, one week from Wednesday, Metro and various other transit agencies/services are going fare-free. Here’s the announcement:

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay announced today that Metro will join other regional transit agencies to provide free rides this New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Riders can travel without paying fares on King County Metro, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit, Pierce Transit and the Seattle Streetcar as part of their holiday celebrations.

“Leaving the driving to us is becoming as great a New Year’s tradition as celebrating at the Space Needle,” said Executive Zahilay. “No matter where you plan to ring in the new year, you have access to free transit options to get you there!”

Regional transit agencies will operate on specific schedules to accommodate fare-free New Year’s Eve and riders are encouraged to check times beforehand.