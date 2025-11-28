Local shopping and more on our list for your West Seattle Friday

(No, not decorations – that’s 1.5 mm Craterium Minutum on a twig, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Shop local! Enjoy the sunshine! Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

‘WE AIN’T BUYING IT’ DEMONSTRATION: West Seattle Indivisible was planning to demonstrate outside Westwood Village Target until 10 am. (2800 SW Barton)

FREE INDOOR PLAY: “Stay and Play” is open 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), with toys for the little ones and coffee for their chaperones.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: This is your first annual chance to buy from Native artists and crafters the weekend after Thanksgiving. 10 am-5 pm each day through Sunday. Food vendors too. And parking on both sides of WMW. (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

DICK’S DRIVE-IN TRUCK & SALE AT THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: 11 am-2 pm, the Dick’s Drive-In burgers-and-shakes truck is at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) as the shop launches its megasale (store opens 10 am)!

OTHER LOCAL SHOPPING SPOTLIGHTS: See the “Shopping Spotlights” section of the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!

BLACK FRIDAY LOCAL MARKET: Shop small and local at Tim’s Tavern in White Center, noon-6 pm. (16th SW & SW 98th)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday sessions are 12:30-1 pm at La Choza (10401 47th SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Whateverly Brothers at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter, celebrating their Record Store Black Friday release, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

SPINNING: DJ Vitamin D at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING:Tonight, Skate-araoke with Baby Ketten Karaoke – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!