UPDATE: Driver hits utility pole by Solstice Park

9:37 PM: Thanks to Jill for the photo. The driver of that Jeep Cherokee hit a utility pole by lower Solstice Park, at 47th SW and SW Webster, and then, police have told dispatch, walked away – though not before giving his name to the SFD crew who arrived to check on him. That name checked to the car’s owner, a Morgan Junction-area resident, according to a radio exchange between officers and dispatch, so police are trying to find him. They’ve also notified Seattle City Light about the pole and called for a tow truck; no other vehicle was reported involved.

9:45 PM: They’ve caught up with the likely suspect a few blocks north.