Memorial planned November 6 for Sidney D. Hoover

Family and friends will gather November 6 to remember Sid Hoover, and are sharing this with his community now:

Sid Hoover, sidneyduttonhoover.com, a lifelong denizen of Puget Sound, died August 28 at the house he designed and built on Duwamish Head, where he had lived for 45 years with his wife Laura Sue, who survives him.

Other survivors include his stepsons, Derek Lloyd (Jackie) of Palm Desert, Ca, and their children Dillan and Jackson, and Neil Lloyd of Evanston, IL and his children Nicole Wade of Bolder Co and Jack Lloyd of Ottawa; his brother Jeff Hoover (Rosie Carey) of Kirkland, his sister Joy Hoover (Dave Gerkin) of Roseburg, Or.

We will miss his bright smile. He loved the word denizen.

His debut novel, Egos Eclipsed, is available online and his original music has been released under Unmires.

For decades he rode the 37 bus, and later the Water Taxi, to his job with the Seattle Municipal Courts, where he worked in probation. Sid was very modest and would never claim any credit for their groundbreaking work in domestic violence, always deferring to their women partners, but he started one of the first domestic violence units in the country. He realized the perpetrators were a different kettle of fish from the run-of-the-mill DUI drunks, flashers, and nuts who made up the majority of the caseload.

Mass on November 6 at St. James Cathedral.