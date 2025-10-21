Birds, bees, politics, more on the list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Sorrel tree – photo by Susan Romanenghi)

Here’s our Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Art is on display all around Southwest Library (9010 California SW), and you can visit any time this month during regular hours, which are 12 pm-8 pm today.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course. Guest speaker: State Attorney General Nick Brown. (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can get free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS girls’ soccer Senior Night vs. Nathan Hale at 5 pm, Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

UKULELE PLAYERS EVENING MEETUP: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander).

REP. JAYAPAL’S TOWN HALL: 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), our area’s U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal will hold a town hall about the government shutdown. RSVP required; link’s in our calendar listing.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

strong>CREATE POTTERY: Second-to-last weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at closing-soon pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

BIRDS AND BEES TALK: Every parent of a young child needs to know how to tackle this topic, and West Seattle Cooperative Preschools is bringing in expert educator Amy Lang for a presentation with advice at 7 pm tonight, South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – more info in our calendar listing.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: New classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space. Newcomers are always welcome, and the first class is free. (WSB sponsor)

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG: 7 pm monthly gathering at Admiral HUB (4320 SW Hill).

TRIVIA X 4: Four locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!