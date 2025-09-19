WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Wine Walk night fills The Junction’s glass

The Junction is extra-busy tonight – fall Wine Walk night! We visited the spots where two WSB sponsors are pouring:

Heather Pilder Olson and Kathy Billington from Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW) are pouring at Cherry Consignment. Their options tonight include their 2022 L’Oiseau, which won double gold at the Washington Wine Awards, their new release 2023 Claire (100% Malbec), and their new vintage 2024 Rosé. If you didn’t catch up with them tonight, their shop is open 3-7 tomorrow.

Nearby, at Hotwire Coffee, also on the north edge of The Junction:

Ben Viscon from Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW) is pouring in the cozy courtyard. He’s offering “The Inception Sauvignon Blanc, “Undone” Rosé, and “Heart Box Red” Merlot. And you can catch up with him tomorrow too, 1-6 pm.

Wine Walk is a fundraiser for the West Seattle Junction Association, which presents a full slate of events as well as managing services for Junction merchants; more than 30 winery-merchant pairings are part of it tonight. Next big event of the season is the Harvest Festival on October 26, with trick-or-treating, a costume parade, and more.